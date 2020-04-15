Sedania Innovator makes foray into India, teams up with e-wallet operator Paytm First Games

PETALING JAYA: Sedania Innovator Bhd has entered into a partnership with Indian mobile wallet provider, Paytm First Games to expand its global esports tournament network and platform, via one of its special purpose vehicles, Esports Players League (ESPL).

Paytm First Games is a subsidiary of Indian fintech firm Paytm LLC, a privately-held firm backed by Japan’s SoftBank Group Corp, US investor Warren Buffet and China’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The partnership marks a milestone for the group as its first business footprint in India.

Sedania’s founder and managing director Datuk Azrin Mohd Noor said with its expansion to India, there is a huge potential for the country to be the next big market in esports and Sedania is excited to have Paytm First Games onboard as its strategic partner.

“Right now, with the coronavirus looming at large, we see the cancellation of leagues and tournaments like the NBA, Olympics, and Formula One. However, this situation gives an advantage instead to ESPL as there is no doubt that millions of quarantined people are finding solace in esports.

“We are positive that the partnership came about just at the right time, especially as global consumer behaviour has shifted towards higher digital immersion from recent global Movement Control Order implementation,” he said.

Paytm First Games chief operating officer Sudhanshu Gupta said as a result of the temporary closure of businesses, esports is fast expanding its gamer base in India.

“Our partnership with ESPL focuses on grass-root amateur leagues and the mobile esports space. This partnership will help us to launch the unique esports tournaments in India that will further expand the online gaming landscape there,” he said.

With the partnership, Paytm First Games will oversee the rollout of ESPL in India, as well as organise the tournaments, attract users, secure local sponsorships and partnership deals as well as create local media content.

ESPL will, in turn, provide the Paytm First Games platform with the technology solutions, global sponsorships, media deal, and winning esports strategy.

“The introduction of ESPL’s amateur leagues to India will also be strengthened by the rollout of the 5G network in the country, which will ease connectivity issues crucial for esports” said Azrin.

He explained that Sedania views these games as opportunities for businesses and stakeholders to actively engage with the audience and games, especially through the media content that is generated.

Phase one of ESPL’s global roll-out has generated a number of franchise partnership agreements in Southeast Asia and Latin America.