Sedania’s ESPL enters crypto NFT gaming in the Metaverse

PETALING JAYA: Sedania Innovator Bhd’s Singapore-based gaming arm Esports Players League (ESPL) recently partnered with Yield Guild Games Southeast Asia (YGG SEA) as part of its vision to amass gamers in the cryptocurrency, non-fungible token (NFT) gaming and Metaverse sphere, which aims to generate up to 300,000 gamers for ESPL and Sedania Innovator.

Commenting on ESPL’s prospects and how it aligns with the group’s focus on technology, Sedania founder and managing director Datuk Azrin Mohd Noor said it is important for the group to discover the viability of cutting-edge technologies critical to the Metaverse as it believe it enhances its vision of ESPL as a compelling platform that provides a more exciting gaming experience for players.

“We’ve been working closely with ESPL to drive sustainable Esports development. Through our partnership with YGG SEA, we can channel our growth by building the foundations of a sustainable Metaverse with ESPL being at the helm of the community.”

Sedania ventured into the esports space in 2019 when it founded ESPL through its investment in Esports Pte Ltd, with the group’s stake currently standing at 36.21%.

ESPL has organised tournaments for the world’s top game publishers including Riot Games, Supercell, Tencent, Sky Mavis, and many others. Coming from its roots as a community-driven esports platform, ESPL is working towards its goal of becoming the preferred platform for competitive gaming across all genres in the Metaverse.

On behalf of ESPL, CEO Daryl Teo said with Web 3.0 on its way, more ESPL development and tournaments can be held in the Metaverse with rewards and prizes distributed immediately upon completion.

“Moving forward in 2022, ESPL will organise a series of tournaments involving a globalised Metaverse and NFT games such as Axie Infinity by Sky Mavis. We are optimistic that the success of our current tournaments will be a signal from gamers to continue our pursuit of expanding our user base.”

The partnership will allow ESPL to focus on enabling the 3Gs (game publishers, gamers, and guilds) to build a sustainable ecosystem by launching exciting NFTs and projects surrounding cryptocurrency other than gaming tournaments.

ESPL’s online tournament platform ESPL.GG provides a proprietary infrastructure for anyone to run tournaments for any genre of games with a ready-to-go community of over 250,000 gamers to date.