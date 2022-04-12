Sedania unit expands footprint into Africa

PETALING JAYA: Sedania Innovator Bhd’s sustainable healthcare subsidiary Offspring Inc Sdn Bhd has made further inroads into overseas markets, having received its first order to export its sustainable healthcare products to Togo and Nigeria.

Offspring is already present in Europe, North America and Asia.

Offspring CEO Roslan Ismail (pix) said the first order from both Togo and Nigeria represents a step forward in its plans to firmly establish Offspring’s presence in Africa, which is the world’s second-largest and most populous continent.

“Togo and Nigeria will be our first two forays into Africa. The impending successful deliveries should raise our brand awareness in Africa and position Offspring to capture further opportunities in the continent. We are optimistic about penetrating more African markets as we believe our products fulfill the healthcare needs of the large African populace, with Togo and Nigeria’s populations currently standing at 8.7 million and 215.1 million, respectively.

“This deal is an ideal stepping stone for Offspring to eventually secure further business opportunities in the continent, which would be supported by our plan to introduce other organic essential products once the Offspring brand name is further entrenched in Africa,” he said in a statement today.

Offspring markets and exports a range of preventive healthcare products. This primarily encompasses a range of safe, all-natural and eco-friendly baby products such as diapers, plant-based wipes, and sustainable household essentials. All these products are manufactured using materials and ingredients which are not harmful to the environment and lead to lower carbon emissions.