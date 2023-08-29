Selangor Aviation Show 2023 trade visitors set to exceed 4,000

SHAH ALAM: The number of trade visitors to Selangor Aviation Show 2023 (SAS 2023) is expected to exceed 4,000 this year compared with 3,479 registered last year, according to Invest Selangor Bhd CEO Datuk Hasan Azhari Idris.

As at Aug 27, he said, there were 4,185 registered trade visitors and 20,014 public visitors. SAS 2022 recorded a 10,824 overall turnout with 32.14% trade visitors.

The event is expected to see about RM700 million in potential transaction value and more than 10 memorandums of understanding (MoU) to be signed. However, Hasan Azhari does not discount the possibility that there will be additional potential transactions and MoU.

“We are screening the proposed MoU that are to be exchanged or to be signed during the event, by exhibitors and potential buyers ... maybe there will be (more) MoU or sale and purchase agreements. We are looking into that possibility as well. Those interested in buying new jets and so on, they are most welcome to attend the event,” he told reports at a press conference today.

Hasan Azhari said the event comprises major attractions such as aircraft display, exhibitions within two hangars and career fair.

Drone technology will be a new attraction this year.

“We are organising sports aviation and drone technology such as drone racing, soccer and so on. We provide a drone pitch into all these activities, so that is something that not a lot of people have seen,” he added.

Hasan Azhari said there will be 41 aircraft featured this year in its static display compared with 30 last year.

SAS 2023 will accommodate 117 exhibitors from six countries, namely the US, France, Denmark, Singapore, Australia and China (Hong Kong). It expects participation from 26 countries in total.

The third edition of the SAS is set to unfold at Skypark RAC, Bukit Jelutong, from Sept 7 to 9. Trade visitors will have exclusive access on the first two days, and the third day is open to the public.