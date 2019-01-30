Selangor eyes RM7.5b manufacturing investments

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor state govern-ment, through its investment promotion agency Invest Selangor Bhd, is targeting RM7.5 billion worth of investments in the manufacturing sector this year, a rather conservative forecast due to various global economic uncertainties.

Speaking at Selangor Investors Appreciation Awards 2018 recently, Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said last year, the state managed to attract RM8.25 billion manufacturing investments as at September 2018, 17.9% higher than the state’s RM7 billion initial target.

Amirudin said this track record shows that the state remained as the most preferred investment destination in Malaysia with 143 approved projects.

“With almost 20 years operations of Invest Selangor, the state of Selangor managed to attract more than 7,600 manufacturing projects, creating more than 380,000 job opportunities in the state and country. The projects have accumulated RM191.67 billion worth of investments.

“In 2017 alone, Selangor had contributed RM270 billion worth of gross domestic product (GDP), which accounted for 23% of the entire nation’s GDP,” he added.

Moving forward, Amirudin said the state government through Invest Selangor will continue an excellent working relationship with all government departments, agencies, com-panies and partners to ensure that the state maintains a conducive business environment for investors and industries.

“Selangor Investors Appreciation Awards 2018”, hosted by Invest Selangor in collaboration with Kelab Rekreasi Invest Selangor, is based on Malaysian Investment Development Authority-approved manufacturing projects in Selangor for 2017 and as at Sept 2018. The event, which attracted over 500 attendees, was to acknowledge the contribution of the investors in Selangor and their support and achievement in driving the economy of the state as well as Malaysia.