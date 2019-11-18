Serba Dinamik eyeing more smart maintenance projects

KUALA LUMPUR: Engineering services provider Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd plans to aggressively look for opportunities for smart maintenance projects next year, said group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Dr Mohd Karim Abdullah (pix).

He said the group strongly believed that the smart maintenance systems and applications that it had developed would help asset owners to improve in terms of assets and productivity.

Serba Dinamik aimed to expand the services to the Middle East and Central Asia, apart from the existing projects in Malaysia and Indonesia, he said.

“We have received a purchase order from Indonesia for us to carry out the smart maintenance implementation of their assets.

“In Malaysia, what has been agreed is that the national oil company has allowed Serba Dinamik to use the smart maintenance systems and applications that we have developed in the contracts that we have secured with Petronas,“ he told Bernama at the recent International Applied Vibration Conference (IAVIC) 2019.

Mohd Karim, who is also deputy president of the Institute of Materials, Malaysia, said Serba Dinamik was looking to expand the smart maintenance applications to sectors like power generation and facility management.

“Our smart maintenance systems and applications can also be used in buildings maintenance and other assets which is related to the building itself,“ he added.

Overall, Mohd Karim said the adoption of Industry 4.0 (IR4.0) in the local oil and gas industry was low and awareness is needed to fast-track the IR4.0 adoption among these companies.

“Based on a study, they (O&G companies) are still in the Third Industrial Revolution (IR3.0). So, one of the major components in IR3.0 is digitalisation of data information and quite a number of oil and gas companies are starting or have done this digitalisation process.

“Then it goes to IR4.0 which involves data collection in digital format that can be used in data analytics and fast-track the results of data that are being collected. There are a lot of things to build up the awareness and to make it ready to be implemented in the industry,“ he said.

Themed “Vibration in the Era of Industrial Revolution 4.0”, the two-day event was held on Nov 13-14, 2019.

The conference highlighted the latest standards, technology and best practices in not only solving but also managing vibration issues related to humans, processes, transportation, building, and structures, as well as machinery.

Serba Dinamik is an international services group providing integrated engineering solutions to the oil and gas, petrochemical, power generation industries, waste and wastewater, and utilities. To-date, the group’s order book has exceeded RM10 billion. -- Bernama