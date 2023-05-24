Shareholders approve Sime Darby property’s industrial growth strategy via RM618 million land acquisition

ARA DAMANSARA: Sime Darby Property Berhad announced that its proposed acquisition of three parcels of freehold land

in Kapar, Klang for a cash consideration of RM618 million has been approved by shareholders at its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM). held today.

The Kapar land acquisition is in line with Sime Darby Property’s SHIFT25 strategy, which aims to transform the company from a pure play property developer into a real estate company by broadening and diversifying its income streams. This strategic move will contribute positively to the growth of Sime Darby Property’s industrial and logistics development business.

Sime Darby Property’s Group managing director Datuk Azmir Merican, said, “This latest land acquisition dovetails directly into our strategy of strengthening our industrial development portfolio. It is a significant milestone in our transformation journey as we build a sustainable

and innovative real estate Group.”

Located within Bandar Bukit Raja, the Kapar land’s proximity to major cities such as Klang and Shah Alam, coupled with excellent connectivity through the ongoing construction of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) and the West Coast Expressway (WCE), positions it as an ideal location for industrial and logistics businesses.

The proposed development of the Kapar land will be carried out in phases over a period of 10 to 15 years, with an estimated gross development value of between RM5 billion and RM6 billion.

Sime Darby Property aims to create an integrated and sustainable industrial development, incorporating green initiatives to meet the growing demand for high-technology industrial facilities with sustainable building elements. Sime Darby Property remains committed to delivering value-added projects that contribute to the growth of the local industrial and commercial sectors.

Azmir added, “We are excited about the potential of the Kapar land to contribute to our future earnings and strengthen our pole position in the industrial development sector. With its strategic location and extensive acreage, the proposed development will offer attractive opportunities for businesses and drive economic growth.”

Prior to the EGM, Sime Darby Property held its 50th Annual General Meeting (AGM) virtually this morning with all the resolutions as set out in the Notice of AGM dated April 20, 2023 duly approved and passed by shareholders of the Company via online voting. Ordinary Business included the receipt of the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2022, during which, the Group recorded its highest sales achievement since its 2017 demerger of RM3.7 billion, supported by new launches with a GDV of RM2.6 billion.