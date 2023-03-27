SIBS 2023 targets RM1.5 billion potential negotiated sales

PETALING JAYA: The Selangor International Business Summit will be back for the seventh year in 2023, and targets RM1.5 billion of potential negotiated sales with 50,000 visitor turnout and participation of 1,050 booths.

This year’s summit, SIBS 2023, themed “Selangor, Gateway to Asean”, will be held from Oct 19 to 22 and will take up eight exhibition halls and two conference halls at the KL Convention Centre.

It will feature six concurrent main events, bringing into the limelight a broad range of business and investment opportunities available, comprising Selangor International Expo (F&B), Selangor International Expo (Medic), Selangor Industrial Park Expo, Selangor Asean Business Conference, Selangor Smart City and Digital Economy Convention as well as Selangor R&D and Innovation Expo.

The summit will also showcase three other parallel events, including Selangor International Culinary Festival, Selangor International Healthcare Conference and Selangor International Business Summit Invitational Golf Tournament 2023.

Selangor State Executive Councillor for Industry and Trade Datuk Teng Chang Khim announced that it has opened its visitor registration at its website: www.selangorsummit.com.

“We hope that this year’s summit opens up more opportunities to multinational corporations, small and medium enterprises to showcase their products and services, and act as a strategic avenue for collaborations and partnerships.

“We had a huge success in SIBS 2022, and we are confident that SIBS 2023 will at least reach the same success, if not more,” he said in his speech during the media launch of Selangor International Business Summit (SIBS) 2023 & Iftar with the media here.

Teng shared that it is targeting to garner foreign participation of 20% to 30% this year, compared with 10% recorded in 2022, while expecting about 80% of local participants from 90% registered for last year’s edition.

“(In terms of foreign participation this year) we are looking into more than 20%. 30%; it’s not too high for us to achieve but in the long run, we are looking at perhaps 20% of local and 80% of foreign participation. I think that can only make us proud as an international platform,” he told reporters during the press conference.

Teng said that last year’s summit saw support from Asean countries and, for the first time, received participation from all local states. He saw it as a “good sign” that other states look at the summit as not just a Selangor event, but as a national platform.

“Regionally, we have participation from the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand and we are looking into having pavilions for as many Asean companies as possible, this is our target,” he remarked.

This year SIBS will continue its role as the region’s premier summit for local and international industry players to convene and explore the great potential of the Malaysian and regional markets.

SIBS will embark on an Asean roadshow starting in May, visiting key cities to create more awareness and generate interest in the summit and to attract a diverse range of businesses and individuals to the event.

SIBS is an annual event hosted by the Selangor state government and organised by Invest Selangor Bhd. It is a great platform for businesses to showcase their brands and services to a diverse audience from various industries and countries.

Those interested to exhibit or to sponsor and increase brand visibility through the summit may contact Invest Selangor’s secretariat. There is a 30% discount for exhibitors who join before March 31.