Siemens, Progressture Solar collaborate to drive green energy transition

KUALA LUMPUR: Siemens, and Progressture Power Sdn Bhd (Progressture Solar) have partnered to drive Malaysia's green energy transition agenda forward through digitisation technologies.

The two companies officially inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the Smart Nation Expo 2023 to advance converged energy solutions that integrates energy efficiency (EE) and renewable energy (RE).

This partnership aims to engage and collaborate with industry players to deliver seamless energy solutions that enable substantial emissions reduction, and aid businesses to adopt sustainable, environmentally conscious business practices. As enablers of industrial decarbonisation, Siemens and Progressture Solar are simplifying the adoption of renewable energy and energy efficiency through easy and accessible ownership models.

The goal is to expedite the nation's efforts to halve carbon emissions by 2030, as targeted in the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030, and to drive towards the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR) net-zero aspirations by 2050. At its core, the partnership is built upon a shared vision to significantly reduce energy consumption and grid dependency, delivering tailored energy solutions for both multinational corporations (MNC) and small and medium enterprises (SME) in the industry sector.

The partnership will also encompass technical support, resource sharing, and expertise exchange within the solar and energy market landscape between both companies.

Siemens is a global technology powerhouse with the expertise to combine the real world of automation with the digital world of information technology, to enable clients to accelerate their digital transformation.

Progressture Solar is a leading clean energy solutions provider and net zero partner in Malaysia, providing comprehensive and accessible renewable energy solutions to commercial and industrial (C&I) clients. Their all-in-one clean energy solution and flexibility in tailoring a solar photovoltaic system to meet the unique needs of their C&I clients is what sets them apart in the emerging solar industry.

In the collaboration, Siemens will provide energy audit services, energy efficiency solutions and energy management through digitalisation and automation. Progressture will serve as Siemens’ primary solar partner for existing and potential ventures and will begin to offer 'bundle-packaged' array of energy solutions, seamlessly integrating energy efficiency solutions with renewable energy.

Progressture Solar co-founder and COO Ng Yew Weng said, “We are aware of the challenges that businesses face when adopting clean energy solutions and energy-efficient technology, and that is why we are committed to present a wide spectrum of accessible and easy ownership models. From Zero Capex and outright purchase options to flexible leasing solutions, our goal is to ensure accessibility for all, regardless of their energy needs or financial constraints. In doing so, we will help businesses to reduce their energy costs, improve their overall operations and meet their ESG commitments.”

The industrial sector is a major contributor to global carbon emissions. Currently, 78.5% of the carbon emissions in Malaysia are still derived from fossil fuels. It is therefore crucial for the industrial sector to urgently reduce its carbon footprint.

By providing sustainable energy solutions, the partnership between Progressture Solar and Siemens will be able to provide industry with the right solutions to significantly reduce these emissions and enable companies to meet their sustainability targets. This aligns with Malaysia's NETR and its goal of achieving a 70% renewable energy capacity mix by 2050.

“Siemens is committed to transform the industry and infrastructure sector in Malaysia through digitiSation and automation. These are key levers enabling companies to use energy more efficiently, reduce carbon emissions, and therefore foster a more sustainable industry practice,” said Siemens Malaysia president and CEO Tindaro Danze.