PETALING JAYA: SilTerra Malaysia Sdn Bhd has unveiled new technology for automotive application integrated circuits (ICs) or chips used in vehicles.

SilTerra’s 180nm Bipolar-CMOS-DMOS (BCD) automotive grade process technology is qualified to meet the AEC-Q100 Grade Zero standard, which is the automotive industry standard that specifies the recommended new product and major change qualification requirements and procedures.

BCD is one of key building blocks of SilTerra’s Smart Power Technology platform developed to deliver optimum energy efficient products based on proven mature process technology, intellectual property and design kits. CMOS refers to Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor while DMOS refers to Double Diffused Metal Oxide Semiconductor.

“We are excited for SilTerra to introduce the automotive grade 180nm BCD process to the automotive IC market. Every product that SilTerra offers and technology we use is born from our commitment to meet increasing market demands and exceed customers’ expectations. We believe we can offer a significant added value to the automotive application ICs sector,” Dagang NeXchange Bhd (DNeX) group managing director and SilTerra executive chairman Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir.

SilTerra is a strategic investment of DNeX and Beijing Integrated Circuit Advanced Manufacturing and High-End Equity Investment Fund Center (Limited Partnership) (CGP Fund).

“The new shareholders of SilTerra will continue efforts to transform SilTerra into a world-class leader in the global semiconductor market in terms of operational excellence and technology advancement. We are also upping the ante with our strategies such as cost optimisation, product mix expansion as well as production capacity enhancement,” he said.

SilTerra’s 180nm BCD AEC-Q100 Grade Zero automotive grade process is now entering mass production phase, and this is the second important milestone since the achievement of IATF 16949:2016 Automotive Certification in 2018 as the company makes strong progress entering the automotive IC market SilTerra’s automotive grade 180nm BCD process is able to perform at 60V of operation. It has been qualified with specially tuned golden path process flow for high-yield output.

The process is supported by silicon-characterised Foundry PDK and third party intellectual property (IP) such as ARM based-Standard Cell Library, SRAM Compiler and eMemory One-TimeProgramming IP. These IP are characterised and validated at temperature ranging from 40oC to 150oC according to AEC-Q100 Grade Zero industry quality standard.