Sime Darby, BYD ink deal to bring new EV brand to Malaysia

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Bhd’s subsidiary Sime Darby Motors (SDM) Malaysia has inked a distribution agreement with BYD to bring in BYD’s electric vehicles (EV) for the Malaysian passenger car market.

SDM managing director Andrew Basham said the partnership will bring BYD’s expertise to the Malaysian market through its range of EV models.

“Our collaboration with BYD is one of the steps Sime Darby Motors is taking towards our aim of becoming a leader in EV. This is also aligned with the Malaysian government’s push towards low carbon mobility,” said Basham.

BYD Asia Pacific auto sales division general manager Liu Xueliang commented that Malaysia is a key market for expansion as there are opportunities for the EV ecosystem to grow and evolve.

“Given its proven track record and well-established presence in the automotive sector in the Asia Pacific region, we look forward to partnering with Sime Darby Motors to serve Malaysia’s growing EV demand,” said Liu.