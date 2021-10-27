Sime Darby Property launches Hamilton City in Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Property Bhd has launched Hamilton City in Nilai, Negri Sembilan to strengthen its commitment to develop the new growth corridor in Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0 (MVV 2.0).

The 2,723-acre Hamilton City is a full-fledged managed industrial township in MVV 2.0 focusing on medium to heavy manufacturing-based industries to drive direct investments into the development as well as to generate socio-economic improvement in the township.

MVV 2.0 is an integrated economic region complementing the development of Greater Kuala Lumpur and National Conurbation and is identified as one of the 17 Promoted Development Zones prioritised under the National Physical Plan. Spurred by four economic drivers namely high-technology manufacturing, wellness tourism, skill-based education and research, and specialised services, MVV 2.0 aims to position itself as a global industrial player.

Hamilton City will be developed by Sime Darby Property in four phases, with Phases 1, 2 and 4 focusing on medium and heavy industrial activities, while Phase 3 will be specifically developed for light industry comprising detached and semi-detached factories with a managed industrial park concept. The series of mixed industrial developments will suit different businesses, further driving the creation of thriving industry-led communities. It is also expected to create job opportunities for the population of 740,000 living within and around the township.

Sime Darby Property group managing director Datuk Azmir Merican said Hamilton City’s location in Nilai positions the industrial township as an attractive option for businesses seeking efficient production or warehousing options outside the Klang Valley as it is connected to essential infrastructure such as major expressways.

“We continue to grow the company’s industrial and logistics development segment by leveraging on rising global e-commerce trends and the market’s demand for better industrial warehousing products. Hamilton City features convenient access to the North-South Expressway and NSE Central Link, as well as the Nilai-Labu Expressway which will be opening in the future.

“These expressways will connect Hamilton City to major logistics hubs such as the Kuala Lumpur International Airport and Port Klang, a signature of Sime Darby Property Industrial products located in City of Elmina, Bandar Bukit Raja and Serenia City, among other locations,” he said.