Sime Darby sells global services centre for RM2.8m

PETALING JAYA: Sime Darby Bhd has completed the disposal of its 100% equity interest in Sime Darby Global Services Centre Sdn Bhd (SDGSC) to DXC Technology for RM2.8 million.

The group said in a filing with the stock exchange that the disposal is pursuant to a sale and purchase agreement entered into between its wholly owned subsidiary Sime Darby Holdings Bhd and Entserv Malaysia Sdn Bhd, a company within the DXC Group.

Sime Darby noted that the sale consideration is based on SDGSC’s net assets value as at April 30, 2019 and is subject to adjustment upon finalisation of the completion accounts three months later.

DGSC is principally engaged in the provisions of information technology (IT) and business process outsourcing services (BPO) to its related companies.

DXC, a company listed on the New York Stock Exchange, is a global tier 1 BPO and IT service provider.

Sime Darby said the sale of SDGSC is in line with the group’s strategy to focus on the growth of its core businesses in automotive and heavy equipment trading.

As part of the sale, Sime Darby has also signed a long-term outsourcing agreement with DXC, which will ensure that the group will continue to have access to world-class standards, processes and technology.

At the midday break, Sime Darby’s share price gained 2 sen or 0.9% to RM2.34 with 1.05 million shares changing hands.