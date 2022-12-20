Sirim, Gaia to transfer medical device technology to local industries

SHAH ALAM: Sirim Tech Venture Sdn Bhd (STV), a subsidiary company of Sirim Bhd, recently formalised its collaboration with Gaia Pebbles Sdn Bhd through an outright sale agreement to transfer medical device technology to local industry players.

With the agreement, STV will transfer the Portable Procedure Station (PPS) technology to boost Gaia’s business diversion in medical device industry. PPS is a portable equipment made of medical grade stainless steel 304 to facilitate wound cleansing especially during emergency cases.

It will minimise complications and risk of cross infections to patient whilst providing a safe and hygienic environment.

Government hospitals and health clinics are the main target market as most of emergency cases will be referred to. However, it is not limited to private hospitals and clinics as they are also the potential target market.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony with STV represented by CEO, Ajmain Kasim and Gaia Pebbles by CEO Anuar Hanizan. The signing was witnessed by Sirim Bhd president & group CEO Datuk Indera Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad and Gaia Group of Companies CEO Abdul Qy’yum Jalal.

“This significant agreement, among other things, will provide Gaia with knowledge in medical device technology and position Gaia as an industry player for PPS in Malaysia. Additionally, Gaia has direct access to available technology solutions in Sirim as well as external sources,” said Ahmad Sabirin at the signing ceremony.

He added, “We believe that a lot more technology-related solutions are needed for the country, in achieving the high-tech nation vision. Thus, Sirim Group’s function in developing, facilitating and ensuring the success of the technology ecosystem is imperative especially for medical device technology sector.”

The engagements between Gaia and STV commenced in June 2022 with discussions and negotiations which led to the signing of the outright sale agreement recently.