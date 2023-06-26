SKS Airways appoints Dzuleira Abu Bakar as CEO

PETALING JAYA: SKS Airways has appointed Dzuleira Abu Bakar as CEO following an extensive search process.

Dzuleira will take over from the current acting CEO & executive director, Datuk Rohman Ahmad effective Sept 15, 2023.

Rohman will continue to be on the board of SKS Airways as executive director.

Dzuleira has more than 20 years of experience in venture capital, entrepreneurship, investments, and the technology industry. She is currently serving out her notice of resignation as CEO of the Malaysian Research Accelerator for Technology and Innovation.

Last month, SKS Airways forged strategic partnerships with aviation industry leaders, Embraer Asia Pacific and Azorra Aviation Holdings to lease 10 Embraer E195-E2 single-aisle jets in a deal worth more than US$840 million (RM3.9 billion) from Azorra.

With the arrival of the first two Embraer E195-E2 jets in January 2024, complementing the new fleet, SKS Airways will be the first regional airline operating out of Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport (Subang Airport).

“We are delighted to welcome Dzuleira as our new CEO. She is a transformative, purpose-driven leader who has an excellent track record in the technology and innovation industry. She has exceptional strategic and organisational capabilities and proven operational effectiveness. We look forward to Dzuleira accelerating the full potential and growth of SKS Airways as a leading regional carrier that delivers long-term growth and value for all our shareholders,” said Rohman, on behalf of the SKS board.

“I am delighted to have been appointed as the CEO of SKS Airways. It is an interesting time to be in the aviation industry and I’m excited by the vision the shareholders have for SKS Airways. SKS Airways is ripe with potential and I’m looking forward to leading the airline,” said Dzuleira.