  1. Business

SKS Airways leases 10 Embraer E195-E2s to propel growth

Sunbiz
SKS Airways director Datuk Rohman Ahmad (right)a nd Azorra Aviation CEO John Evans signing the aircraft leasing agreement yesterday.SKS Airways director Datuk Rohman Ahmad (right)a nd Azorra Aviation CEO John Evans signing the aircraft leasing agreement yesterday.

LANGKAWI: Malaysia’s new commercial carrier, SKS Airways, has entered into strategic partnerships with two leading aviation players, Embraer Commercial Aviation and Azorra Aviation Holdings, to lease 10 Embraer E195-E2s.

The deals were sealed at the 16th Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition 2023.

Based on the list price of an E195-E2, the 10 jets are worth more than US$840 million (RM3.8 billion) and will pave the way for SKS Airways to unlock new growth opportunities in the region.

The E195-E2s will form the core of SKS Airways’ expansion plans and will be based at Subang Airport from 2024.

The E195-E2 jet is the world’s most efficient single-aisle aircraft with the lowest fuel and noise emissions. It has a range of 2,600nm, the equivalent of about seven hours of flight. The airline’s E195-E2 will be configured with a seating capacity for 136 passengers.

The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered to SKS Airways from January 2024. SKS Airways will be the first operator of the Embraer E195-E2 in Southeast Asia.