SKS Airways leases 10 Embraer E195-E2s to propel growth

LANGKAWI: Malaysia’s new commercial carrier, SKS Airways, has entered into strategic partnerships with two leading aviation players, Embraer Commercial Aviation and Azorra Aviation Holdings, to lease 10 Embraer E195-E2s.

The deals were sealed at the 16th Langkawi International Maritime & Aerospace Exhibition 2023.

Based on the list price of an E195-E2, the 10 jets are worth more than US$840 million (RM3.8 billion) and will pave the way for SKS Airways to unlock new growth opportunities in the region.

The E195-E2s will form the core of SKS Airways’ expansion plans and will be based at Subang Airport from 2024.

The E195-E2 jet is the world’s most efficient single-aisle aircraft with the lowest fuel and noise emissions. It has a range of 2,600nm, the equivalent of about seven hours of flight. The airline’s E195-E2 will be configured with a seating capacity for 136 passengers.

The aircraft are scheduled to be delivered to SKS Airways from January 2024. SKS Airways will be the first operator of the Embraer E195-E2 in Southeast Asia.