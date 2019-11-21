SME Corp to introduce E50 Club, focus on business networking and matching

KUALA LUMPUR: SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp) will introduce the Enterprise 50 (E50) Club which offers a wide range of benefits for small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) on business networking, business matching and capital access.

Its chief executive officer Noor Azmi Mat Said said 732 SME companies which had won the E50 award will be joining the club, to be launched soon.

“The club will help SMEs to create an ecosystem among them. They can build networks and reach out more as well as enhancing each other’s strength,” he told a press conference here today.

The E50 award Programme gives recognition to 50 top-performing SMEs annually. Introduced in 1997, it has been acknowledged by industries as a prestigious award that symbolises achievements in the arena of business and entrepreneurship. - Bernama