SP Setia wins BCI Asia’s Top 10 Developer Award for 12th time in a row

PETALING JAYA: SP Setia won the BCI Asia’s Top 10 Developer Award for the twelfth time at the BCI Asia Awards 2023, strengthening its position as one of the leading property developers in Malaysia.

Present to receive the award was SP Setia executive vice-president Datuk Zaini Yusoff who will be appointed as COO effective July 1, 2023. The award was presented by the Works Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad along with BCI Central Malaysia general manager Kok Sook Leng and Decorative Jotun general sales manager Kenny Bi.

The BCI Asia Top 10 Developer Award honours leading property developers with regard to the value of their project portfolios under construction during the last calendar year, and their contribution to the built environment, measured by the extent of their sustainability and confirmed local green building ratings.

“We are humbled to be continuously recognised as the nation’s top developer which is a testament to our never-ending efforts in building sustainable environments for our stakeholders.

“With our Net Zero 2050 goal now set in stone for our newly launched Sustainability Roadmap, we are committed to being the leading developer in creating sustainable communities and enriching lifestyles through greener strategies,” said Zaini.

SP Setia has won 12 BCI Asia Top 10 Developer Awards in a row since 2011.