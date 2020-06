KUALA LUMPUR: Ready-to-assemble (RTA) furniture products designer and manufacturer, Spring Art Holdings Bhd, expects the surge in online shopping following the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) to boost its financial performance.

In a statement today, managing director Jack Lim Kok Eng said he remains optimistic on the company’s prospects after seeing a surge in demand for small office home office (SOHO) furniture on online shopping portals amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said spending habits have changed after the lockdown was implemented as more people have started to shop online.

“The COVID-19 pandemic might have a negative impact short-term, but has a positive impact in the long-term for the company.

“With our design and development capabilities, we believe that our range of products will contribute to increased sales for Spring Art,” he said.

He added that the company aims to boost its presence in the North American and European markets where there is growing demand for Malaysian furniture due to the trade war between the United States and China. -Bernama