Starbucks Malaysia double winner at sustainability and CSR awards

KUALA LUMPUR: Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company (Starbucks Malaysia) bagged two prestigious awards at the Sustainability and CSR Malaysia Awards 2023, which was officiated by Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

The first accolade, “Company of the Year (F&B Retail) – Community Engagement Award”, celebrates Starbucks Malaysia’s commitment to community-driven initiatives. This award pays tribute to the groundbreaking Starbucks Upcycled Flavorlock Pouch Project, an innovative endeavour that showcases its dedication to sustainability and responsible business practices.

The Starbucks Upcycled Flavorlock Pouch Project stands as a shining example of its commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and local communities. By upcycling materials, it has not only reduced waste but also contributed to the livelihoods of marginalised communities through skill development and employment opportunities. This award reinforces belief in the power of collective action and how businesses can play a pivotal role in creating a more sustainable future.

This was demonstrated in Starbucks Malaysia’s collaboration with YWCA KL, which saw Starbucks Malaysia raising funds through the contribution of RM1 for every pouch purchased to the Vocational Training Opportunity Centre (VTOC) that empowers young girls and women in the B40 communities.

The VTOC curriculum focuses on sewing, tailoring, providing valuable vocational skills that offer income opportunities and entrepreneurial education. This initiative not only reduces Starbucks Malaysia’s carbon footprint and environmental impact but also demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and supporting underprivileged communities.

The second esteemed accolade, the “Personality of the Year Sustainability Leadership Award”, celebrates the exceptional leadership of Datuk Sydney Quays, CEO of Berjaya Food Bhd and managing director of Berjaya Starbucks Coffee Company. His outstanding vision and unwavering dedication have played a crucial role in spearheading several impactful Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives within the F&B retail sector.

As the face of Starbucks Malaysia, Quays has demonstrated extraordinary dedication in championing sustainability and responsible practices. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding the organisation towards achieving ambitious sustainability goals, all while inspiring its partners (employees), and customers to actively participate in the journey towards a greener, more equitable future.

In recent years, Quays’ exceptional entrepreneurial journey has garnered widespread recognition. He received the prestigious title of Master Entrepreneur of the Year in 2022 and 2023, a highly esteemed award honouring outstanding entrepreneurs who have made significant contributions to their industries and communities. Notably, his visionary leadership has not only revitalised the Starbucks brand but also exemplified inclusivity through the establishment of Starbucks Signing Stores, benefitting the Deaf community.

With an unwavering dedication to excellence, Quays continues to make a profound impact on the business world and beyond, leaving behind a legacy of innovation, leadership, and meaningful community engagement.

“We unite our partners (employees), customers, communities, non-profit partners, and civic leaders at Starbucks to strengthen our neighborhoods. The increasing interest in environmental issues among consumers has motivated us to enhance our commitment to prioritising sustainability in our business,“ stated Quays. He emphasised that this award not only recognises their dedication to promoting sustainable living and eco-friendly initiatives but also acknowledges the trust they have fostered with their valued customers.

Starbucks Malaysia remains committed to driving positive change and creating a more sustainable and inclusive future. These awards would not have been possible without the dedication and support of the partners, customers, and stakeholders, all of whom play an integral role in their journey towards sustainability.