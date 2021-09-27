Straits Energy, Seashore Tech team up, eye 4G and 5G deals

PETALING JAYA: Straits Energy Resources Bhd has entered into a heads of agreement (HOA) with Seashore Technologies Pte Ltd (Seashore Networks) to collaborate and participate in the growing wireless network communication business as part of the 4G and 5G rollout, and the digital transformation of the oil and gas industry (O&G) through the Internet of Things (IoT) in Malaysia and regionally.

Seashore Networks is principally a software company building last mile networks with 4G, 5G and wireless networks. Seashore Networks provides open virtualised Radio Access Network (RAN) sofware that supports open interface and virtualised baseband unit to build a disaggregated multivendor, web-scale, cloud native telecommunication network. It also collaborates with a growing ecosystem of partners to support a diverse Open Radio Access Network supply chain.

Commenting on the proposed collaboration, Straits group managing director Datuk Seri Ron Ho Kam Choy (pix) said it is looking forward to signing a definitive agreement with Seashore Networks that when materialised, will enable it to immediately commence exploring the huge business potential in the 4G and 5G rollout as well as the IoT in Malaysia and regionally.

“The digital economy and technology will be the backbone of the nation’s economy and Straits is eager to move in rapidly to ride on this vast digital arena both in the terms of the 4G and 5G technology rollout, and also in the digital transformation of the oil and gas industry. With our business networking, we are optimistic that we can contribute to the digitalisation process of both the public and private sector with the support of Seashore Networks and other collaboration partners in the digital ecosystem.”

In addition to participating in the 4G and 5G rollout nationwide and regionally, Straits intends to lead the digital transformation of the O&G industry with the aim to optimise and enhance the usage of automation, surveillance, remote operations and big data analytics through IoT.

“Malaysia is expected to see about 80% of the populated areas having 5G network coverage as part of the government’s efforts to reopen the country on a firmer footing. Our aspiration in this highly scalable new digital venture is also aligned to the government’s measures to accelerate the development and growth of high speed, affordable and reliable 5G connectivity for the population’s socioeconomic benefits. The 5G rollout is expected to kick-start in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Cyberjaya by the end of 2021 and we hope to be able to contribute to this rollout process,” Ho added.