Sunway in talks for potential stake sale of healthcare unit

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Bhd has confirmed that it appointed Maybank Investment Bank Bhd to explore strategic investment options for its healthcare portfolio, in line with the company’s objective to enhance shareholder value as the company continues to explore and evaluate various options for all its businesses.

“Should there be any material development, the company will make the necessary announcement, in compliance with the Main Market Listing Requirements of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd,“ Sunway said in a stock exchange filing today.

It was reported that Sunway picked the bank to help with a stake sale in its healthcare unit that sources said could fetch at least US$250 million (RM1.03 billion).

The company plans to sell a combination of old and new shares representing a 20% to 25% stake in Sunway Medical Centre Bhd and has reached out to potential suitors, said the sources.