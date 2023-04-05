Sunway partners Gentari, EV Connection to install EV charging stations

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Group, Gentari Sdn Bhd and EV Connection Sdn Bhd have sealed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build and install electric vehicle charging stations at Sunway-owned premises, commercial buildings and facilities throughout the country.

This collaboration was made official at a signing ceremony held on Wednesday, witnessed by Sunway Group founder and chairman Tan Sri Dr Jeffrey Cheah, Gentari deputy CEO and chief green mobility officer Shah Yang Razalli and EV Connection founder Lee Yuen How.

Through this collaboration, Gentari, via wholly owned subsidiary Gentari Green Mobility Sdn Bhd, will be a co-development partner for EV charging stations at Sunway’s integrated townships and developments throughout Malaysia.

The agreement will also see EV Connection working with Sunway to identify strategic locations for the installation of these charging stations to reduce range anxiety.

With increasing electric vehicle adoption and growing consciousness for more sustainable options among Malaysians, this partnership involving Sunway, Gentari and EV Connection is a step towards the government’s goal of achieving a carbon-neutral economy by 2050.

“Electric vehicles are increasingly the preferred option among Malaysians. The growing number of EVs will require a robust network of charging stations throughout the country. This partnership is a concrete step towards that goal. At Sunway, we firmly believe that we can all do well by doing good,” said Cheah, who also chairs the Malaysian chapter of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Solutions Network.

Shah Yang commented: “This MoU with Sunway and our partner EV Connection, is another testament of Gentari’s continued effort to drive green mobility adoption. Sunway’s position as a major developer of both commercial and residential properties across Malaysia, enables Gentari to allow EV infrastructure access to more users across residential, workplace and recreation destinations.”

Meanwhile, Lee said: “This tripartite partnership is a collective effort to bring together property owners and charge point operators towards a common goal of driving electric mobility revolution in the region. I am extremely honoured to be part of this and hope that it will set precedent towards more collaborations to come and building a cleaner and sustainable future.”