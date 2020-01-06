Supergenics LEAPs to 40% premium in market debut

PETALING JAYA: Supergenics Bhd was listed on the LEAP Market today, opening at 22.5 sen, representing a 12.5% premium to its issue price of 20 sen.

At market close, the stock gained 8 sen or 40% to 28 sen with 158,500 shares changing hands.

“Today marks a major milestone for Supergenics as our listing exercise has provided us with the platform to gain access to the capital markets for our future business expansions.

“With that said, the listing has also enhanced our profile. We are optimistic that this will strengthen our prospects in markets outside the Klang Valley as well as regionally,” said group managing director Tan Bii Chau.

Supergenics is principally involved in the provision of integrated turnkey solutions for the development of cleanrooms and the provision of management services for cleanrooms. Its business is currently focused within the Klang Valley area.

The listing exercise raised RM5 million in proceeds, of which RM2 million will be for working capital to take on contracts with greater contract sums and hiring of additional professionals to expand Supergenics’ team. This is to facilitate the group’s expansion into other geographical locations as well as to take on higher-valued contracts.

Meanwhile, RM1 million will be used to develop a showcase cleanroom and another RM1 million will be utilised to enhance and further develop Supergenics’ Laboratory Monitoring and Control System (SGLMS). The remaining RM1 million is to defray expenses related to the listing exercise.

SGLMS is an in-house developed proprietary system embedded with artificial intelligence. The system allows users to control, maintain and monitor indoor air quality and performance of the cleanrooms.

SGLMS is also able to record critical data such as the room temperature, room particle levels, oxygen and carbon dioxide levels.

Tan said Supergenics would continue to further develop and enhance SGLMS.

“The development of this system is in line with our strategic plans, which is to value add for our existing clients and expand our customer base, targeting those in highly regulated industries such as the food processing and pharmaceutical industries,” he said.