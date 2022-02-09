Supermax expands remediation payments scope

KUALA LUMPUR: Supermax Corp Bhd has expanded the scope of remediation payment under its Foreign Worker Management Policy which had been effective since November 2021.

In a statement filed with Bursa Malaysia on Feb 8, the company said it has been expanded to include former direct hire and contract workers who have left the company before Oct 1, 2019.

“These new initiatives and revised eligibility criteria for remediation have been agreed upon after seeking views and advice from a reputable international consulting firm as well as through ongoing engagement and dialogue with a migrant worker rights specialist Andy Hall,” it said.

Supermax has also engaged an international consulting firm to continue to assess and advise on the payout to all current and former workers as well as to track and locate these workers that have returned to their home countries.

Supermax is committed to ensure all former workers receive their remediation payment including those in the expanded scope.

“In efforts to ensure that all entitled former workers receive their remediation payments, notices will be published in the newspapers of respective foreign worker origin countries and outreach activities will be conducted with a six-month window period starting February 2022 until July 2022 to reach out to as many former workers as possible,” it said.

The company has also implemented a one-off RM5,000 ex-gratia payment to all its workers and shall add a further element of interest on the amount of past recruitment related fees and costs paid by workers.

“The company is pleased to announce the completion of these payments to its current active workers on Feb 7, 2022. Former workers will also be receiving the same payout starting February 2022 until July 2022,” it said.

To date, Supermax has paid out a total of RM25.67 million in remediation covering past recruitment fees, ex-gratia and other related costs to its workers. - Bernama