PETALING JAYA: T7 Global Bhd’s wholly-owned subsidiary Tanjung Offshore Services Sdn Bhd has secured a RM16.93 million contract from East Coast Economic Region Development Council (ECERDC) for the proposed construction and completion of Endau-Mersing Fish Processing Park in Endau, Johor.

The duration of the contract is 78 weeks, commencing from Sept 9, 2020. The date of completion for the works is on March 8, 2022.