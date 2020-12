PETALING JAYA: Ta Win Holdings Bhd sees its future as Asia’s one-stop solution centre for copper-related work, particularly with a strong potential further down the value chain, according to its group managing director, Datuk Seri Ngu Tieng Ung (pix).

He said the group, given its track record and expertise in copper manufacturing, is uniquely positioned to tap growth opportunities in the industry, particularly with the strong potential down the value chain.

“While this may seem like a brick-and-mortar business, there are exciting opportunities in this industry driven by innovation, and our aim is to capitalise on these opportunities,” Ngu told SunBiz.

Ta Win’s acquisition of Sin Line Tek Electronic Co Sdn Bhd and the incorporation of Ta Win Copper Biohealth (TWCB) are strategic steps towards its one-stop solution centre objective, as it will enhance the group’s vertical integration capabilities as well as utilises its expertise from various sub-industries within the copper relation sector.

The managing director pointed out that the acquisition of Sin Line will expand its product offerings in the wire harness category and assembly product range with applications in the automobile and electrical and electronics sectors.

Simultaneously, TWCB will increase the group’s strength in design, research and development (R&D), investment and venture capital in relation to biomedical, healthcare and pharmaceutical products, devices and services.

Ngu elaborated that this includes the application of antimicrobial metallic copper and copper additives for educational institutions, hospitals and medical treatment. “Given the current pandemic, copper with its natural antimicrobial properties, is perfect for application in the healthcare sector,” he said.

Nevertheless, Ngu stated that Ta Win is cognisant of the challenges ahead to reach the objective.

“The steps we will need to undergo are part and parcel of running the business. The competition that we may face as well as variations in terms of the landscape we operate within, be it locally or globally. We are ready to face these challenges head on.”

In addition to the two ventures, the copper player highlighted that it has inked a joint-venture agreement with Perbadanan Memajukan Iktisad Negeri Terengganu for the development of Terengganu Ecocycle Park, an eco-friendly industrial park inspired by Japan’s Kitakyushu Eco-Town Project.

This partnership has resulted in the establishment of Ta Win Copper Ecocycle, a high tech, eco-friendly industrial park supporting both upstream and downstream industry participants, which will be the first one-stop non-ferrous metal industrial ecosystem in Southeast Asia.

This development is expected to be completed in a span of nine years over four phases with an estimated total gross development cost of RM2.4 billion. Upon its completion, the group will relocate its existing headquarters and core factories to the park as a means to promote environmental conservation and sustainability in the non-ferrous metal industry supply chain.

Aside from that, the managing director disclosed that it is also collaborating with the government on R&D for the commercialisation of irradiation and sterilisation technology.

“We are also working to collaborate with local universities to do R&D to grow our healthcare business, utilising copper-based nano-materials for advanced applications on products with antimicrobial properties,” he said.

In regard to the sector’s domestic prospects, Ngu said Malaysia’s copper wire market is expected to reach RM4 billion next year from RM3.5 billion in 2019, which also serves as barometer for economic growth due to its widespread application in most sectors of the economy – from homes and factories to electronics as well as power generation and transmission.

He believes that the sector is in a strategic position for growth, particularly with the ongoing pandemic as well as the post-pandemic period.

Ngu explained that once its TWCB gets off the ground and the anticipated demand for healthcare products with antimicrobial properties, Ta Win is primed to grow at a formidable pace in the post-pandemic era.

“This pandemic has created a perfect opportunity for us to venture into research and development with the purpose of enhancing healthcare via copper additive and copper-based nano-material applications,” he said.

“This is a new sector that we expect to drive the demand for copper in the future,” he added.