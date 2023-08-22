Taiwan Expo returns to Malaysia, US$48m business potential expected

KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwan Expo is set to return to Malaysia after the Covid-19 pandemic and is expected to generate US$48 million ( RM4.65) in business opportunities.

Organised by the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra), Taiwan’s nonprofit trade-promoting organisation, the three-day expo starting on Thursday at the KL Convention Centre will feature 220 booths showcasing innovative and highly competitive products from 170 Taiwanese companies.

In a statement today, Taitra said more than 1,080 one-on-one business meetings have been scheduled.

Taiwan Expo 2023 will focus on five major themes: Industry 4.0, Smart Medical, Halal, Circular Economy, and Intelligent Lifestyle.

Taitra said this year’s exhibition will encompass two exhibition halls, highlighting Taiwan’s spirit and prowess in research and development.

“The showcase includes the renowned YouBike, emblematic of Taiwan’s smart city initiatives, now featuring its 2.0 version of electric-assisted bicycles.

“The Taiwan Healthcare Pavilion unites prominent healthcare institutions in Taiwan and top-notch medical beauty service providers led by the Taiwan Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Chairman, all dedicated to promoting a premium and healthy lifestyle,” it said.

Besides that, Taitra said, the Net Zero Pavilion is dedicated to renewable energy, green equipment, and smart urban living, envisioning cities of the future.

“In response to the artificial intelligence wave, the Digital Commerce Pavilion introduces advanced social platform community sharing systems and innovative technologies like the ‘Smart Baby Bib,’ spotlighting Taiwan’s expertise in technological aesthetics,” it added.

Admission is free and the exhibition is open from 10am to 6pm. – Bernama