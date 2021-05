PETALING JAYA: As one of the leading countries in artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare, Taiwan is putting more efforts in producing advanced healthcare innovations based on high technology and AI.

Five Taiwan Excellence-awarded companies demonstrated their innovative solutions during the Taiwan Excellence Smart Medical Webinar: Digital Health Solutions on Wednesday.

In his opening remarks, International Medical Informatics Association president Dr Yu-Chuan Jack Li said the digital health development in Taiwan has electronic health records that are interlinking to all the hospitals, clinics and centres for disease control and prevention.

“So that is quite clear that a fully digitalised healthcare system can really help people to fight diseases. We do need a lot of telemedicine and AI in order to handle the future of human health needs,” he said during the webinar.

The webinar featured Leltek Inc, a specialist in ultrasound medical imaging system miniaturisation. The LeSono LU700 series is the first Taiwan design and manufactured ultra-portable ultrasound. Its aim is to provide an affordable and quality ultrasonic product that could be used at anywhere and anytime without boundary.

Another company featured is Wincomm Corp, one of the leading manufacturers of medical and industrial computer in Taiwan. It focuses on implementing AI in medical equipment, researching and developing medical grade touch control computers with high computing capabilities. Its products are suitable for various medical environments and clinical applications.

Acer Healthcare, an expert in the AI and big data technology created an AI assisted diagnostic software for diabetic retinopathy (DR) - VeriSee DR. VeriSee DR can assists doctors to make diagnosis of DR from diabetic patients’ images and able to provides immediate results on referral recommendation. It is able to analyse image taken automatically and its output has accuracy of 93% that is comparable to ophthalmology.

Medimaging Integrated Solution Inc focuses on telemedicine, elderly care, eye and optic applications and other markets. Its MPD 100- Wound Care Assistant, one of the products that was introduced during the webinar is the first device that has embedded three different cameras in a medical PDA. This could help the doctors and nurses to have a better recognition for the patients’ tissues.

Lastly, Apollo Medical Optics is one of the first-time winners of Taiwan Excellence Awards. It develop optical imaging devices based on Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT). To improve the quality and efficiency of skin diagnosis, it created the ApolloVue S100 imaging system to provide real-time cellular level resolution OCT images to assist physicians in initial diagnoses.