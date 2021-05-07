Taiwan’s plastic, rubber machinery highlights efficient green production

PETALING JAYA: Taiwan’s rubber and plastics industry has developed a series of eco-friendly and alternative products and solutions in response to rising environmental awareness and the increase in demand for production efficiency as plastic waste recycling becomes crucial worldwide.

Taiwan Association of Machinery Industry (Tami) plastic and rubber machinery committee vice chairman Bush Hsieh said Taiwan is one of the top six plastics and rubber machinery exporting countries in the world and the country was recognised for its advanced technologies and top-quality after-sales services.

“In addition, Taiwan’s plastic, rubber, and machinery industry has a strong global reputation of being innovative and bring tremendous value to our global clients. Our machinery industry plays a key role in Taiwan overall economic development and our business partners often learn from our success. Due to this reason, we have the chance to create greater value for global production,” he said during the “Shaping Tomorrow, Discovering Taiwan Plastic & Rubber Machinery” webinar yesterday.

Hsieh added that in the past few years, Taiwanese plastic machinery industry has begun to adapt to smart technology to upgrade the product value chain.

“Furthermore, with the effort of the government and the industry, the Taiwanese machinery industry is still performing well in the post-Covid-19 period. Although the pandemic has a great impact on all industries, Taiwanese machinery makers still work hard together to provide smart knowledge to our global partners. Recent statistics indicated that Taiwan’s machinery industry export value achieved US$2.9 billion in March 2021, a 30.7% increase compared to March last year.

“After the pandemic, many industries will change but we are confident that the Taiwanese plastic, rubber, and machinery industry will drive economic growth and help customers to increase their competitiveness. I believe that the Taiwan machinery industry will continue to lead the trend,“ Hsieh said.

Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra) strategic marketing executive director Mark Wu said the webinar featured five Taiwanese companies Allen Plastic Industries Co Ltd, ChumPower Machinery Corp, Fu Chun Shin Machinery Manufacture Co Ltd (FCS), Multiplas Enginery Co Ltd and Polystar Machinery Co Ltd which shared their advanced smart manufacturing solutions.

Allen Plastic Industries introduced its Horizontal Shrink Sleeving Machine (AHL-1000), which is suitable for shrink container sizes from a diameter of 8mm up to 30mm and products such as lipsticks, eyeliners, and eyebrow pencils.

ChumPower presented its High-speed Stretch Blow Molding Machine which has an output per hour of 24,000 bottles.

FCS emphasised that it has increased the servo motor output of its FA series from 57kw to 71.9 kW allowing customers to run FCS’s machines on more applications.

Multiplas introduced the Fully Automatic Production Cell - Unman Screwdriver Production Line, which integrates vertical/horizontal injection moulding machines, the six-axis robot, and auxiliary machines to achieve fully automated production.

Polystar stated that the development of the recycling business has become more important due to global environmental protection, and it talked about “Recycling Made Simple” to help businesses to perform the circular economy.

More than 284 people registered for the event. At its peak, the live event had 176 concurrent viewers and 563 views from Egypt, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, the Philippines, Thailand, Turkey, Vietnam, UK, Nigeria, Malaysia, Russia, and others.

The virtual event was organised by Taiwan’s Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Taitra and Tami.

Taitra’s next event “TaipeiPLAS” will be held from Sept 28 to Oct 2, 2021.