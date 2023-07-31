Taiwanese products a hit at Archidex 2023

KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwan Excellence, the internationally recognised mark of quality for Taiwanese products, made a strong showing at the Archidex 2023 event, featuring 10 corporate brands showcasing an array of green building materials, as well as innovative kitchen and bathroom products.

Archidex 2023, an architecture and interior design exhibition, took place from July 26 to July 29 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion at Archidex 2023 headlined its outing this year with the theme “Green Living”.

A total of 17 Taiwan-developed carbon-reducing, energy-saving green building materials and intelligent living applications were showcased at the event.

The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion was jointly organised by the Bureau of Foreign Trade and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA).

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia Director of the Economic Division James Chang stated that Malaysia is a key focus of Taiwan’s New Southbound Policy and Taiwan holds significant importance as a trading and investment partner for Malaysia.

“This year, the Taiwan Excellence Pavilion aims to establish connections between the interior design and architectural business networks of Taiwan and Malaysia, nurturing emerging stars in the industry, while also showcasing creative ideas,” he said.

Among the products on display was the Smart Optical Film from Taiwanese BenQ Materials Corp.

According to BenQ Materials senior manager Aldirich Lai, the company has tested its products extensively in some of the toughest conditions and is standing behind its products with an industry-leading five-year warranty.

He added that its integrated business model covers both upstream and downstream industries and offers the company a unique perspective on the market as well as technical advantages that few firms can rival.

Lai is confident that the company’s green-certified smart optical film will be a great candidate for buildings in Malaysia and the company is working to roll out more smart optical film products and solutions.

He said its Smart Optical Film is a type of Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal film that can turn from opaque to transparent at the flick of a switch. The technology also allows fine tuning of the opacity level at the push of a button to suit the needs of the user.

This technology is ideal for use in terms of privacy and heat rejection properties. It cuts down 99% of UV radiation to protect the occupants and properties housed within.

Since the technology can be integrated into sandwiched glass panels, installation of such windows offers added benefits of soundproofing and makes the glass shatterproof.

Other Taiwanese brands that were present at the event included ALASK, JUSTIME, YZTEK, FECA, San Jeou, MEDUSA, AWA, JLA and INNOLUX.