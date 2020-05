PETALING JAYA: Tan Chong Motor Holdings Bhd’s unit Tan Chong Motor Assemblies Sdn Bhd (TCMA) received bills of demand from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department amounting to RM180.1 million for excise duties from Nov 1, 2016 to Oct 31, 2019.

“TCMA does not admit to any liability on the demands made by the RMCD and will take the appropriate measures upon seeking further advice on the matter,” it said in its Bursa filing.