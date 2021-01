KUALA LUMPUR: Teleport Commerce Malaysia Sdn Bhd, the logistics venture of airasia digital, has been granted a licence as a forwarding agent by the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to digitally enable customs clearance for any shipper or recipient for its bulk or e-commerce delivery services.

Digital forwarding manager Chen Wei Kiat said customers can now experience a revolutionary customs clearance experience with lower cost and faster delivery from anywhere in Southeast Asia as the services will be end-to-end.

“Utilising technology that was built to replace the traditional manual processes of competitors, Teleport can now provide the Customs Department with accurate, fast and reliable declarations on all types of shipment.

“We also advise shippers and recipients with regards to customs requirements for cross-border shipments as Teleport acts as a digital forwarder between customers and the Malaysian Customs Department,” he said in a statement today.

Chen said the technology was built in-house as it aims to be a digital logistics solution provider and the forwarding agent application was handled by Herdawati and Nur Insyirah from the Digital Forwarding team. - BERNAMA