Timeliness and luck are important, but hard work is a must

IN this week’s Success: The Insight Story, SunBiz welcomes Pembinaan Azam Jaya Sdn Bhd managing director Tan Sri Joseph Lo Tain Foh (pic).

How has your life experience made you the leader you are today?

I come from a family of seven siblings, and I am the second child and the eldest son.

After SPM, I took mathematics and physics and continued my studies until Form 6. Others would typically pursue the industries they were interested in once they finished their schooling. I took a different path and followed my family’s footsteps instead.

Before being in the construction industry, my family was in the logistics industry in the 1960s. Then, we bought an excavator and started our venture into our current industry. During that time, I developed an interest in the construction industry. I was inspired to think that humans could move mountains with this simple machine.

As a person, one must be able to fulfil promises, be able to deliver and can be trusted. Business is based on trust and integrity. These are some priceless lessons from my father, who is honest and trustworthy. Both my parents have been hardworking and thrifty. They both care very much for the family. I think that has made me who I am today.

What traits do you look for in your talent, or how do you decide who is right for a job?

In our line of work, we always look at skills first and often look for people from similar industries. The employee’s character and experience are essential in our industry as we have no bias when it comes to personal background. We have employees who are from different backgrounds.

The probation period for new staff is sufficient to filter out unsuitable candidates. As for higher management staff, the hiring process is different as they are handpicked or scouted.

Staff management is essential in this line of work and applies to many other industries too. A smooth workflow is integral in ensuring the project can be delivered smoothly. This is a pertinent skill that we constantly look for in a talent.

How do you think the industry you are in will evolve?

There are definitely many opportunities in Sabah, and infrastructure in the state will grow as we have a lot more to do. Moreover, we are close to Indonesia, and the proposed Kalimantan development has piqued our interest.

We foresee many years of growth for Sabah and our industry. As the saying goes: Infrastructure is the lifeline of an economy.

Taking our part in the industry’s evolution, especially in Sabah, Azam Jaya has invested in the machinery of higher technology to aid in our construction projects. Investing in such machinery not only benefits us in terms of our return on investment but will also contribute to the development of the industry by ensuring consistent quality across our infrastructure projects.

What advice can you offer those looking to start their career/own business?

One must be able to look in themselves and identify their strengths to fulfil their business goals. Contrary to the common misconception, working for others can also be rewarding as the common goals are achieved without having to branch out on your own.

Timeliness and luck are important when venturing into business on your own. However, hard work is a must. One must have the proactiveness to initiate and complete a task to succeed.

The young ones can try it out on their own to experience the hardship of running a business, as it is not as cosy as it looks.

How has mentorship made a difference in your professional life?

I believe mentoring is a must for everyone. It helps us to avoid repeating mistakes and wasting resources. In my experience, my father was my mentor. I learnt the nooks and crooks of the construction industry from him.

So, I don’t mind providing guidance to our young engineers when necessary. Helping them is also a way of helping ourselves too. Sometimes we need to let them learn on their own. Even if they’re no longer working with me, at least they can run the show on their own, which will be an achievement.

Fundamentals are everything because having a solid grasp of the foundation of the works is crucial for them to handle all aspects of a project.

What do you want to accomplish in the next five years?

We have brought many first-of-its-kind projects to Sabah, such as the balance-cantilever bridge, tunnels and even the first flyover in Sabah, which the company has undertaken. With that, we continue to strive to be part of Sabah’s development process.

In doing so, we will focus more on infrastructure works such as the Pan Borneo highway in the next three years. Currently, Pan Borneo has 19 packages left to be awarded in the first phase. Once the highway construction is finished, we may start bidding for other projects.

There are also plenty of regional competitors, and we would like to upgrade ourselves to compete globally. As for the future post listing, the Pan Borneo highway is still a massive project to work on, as we are still completing phase one only.

As for me, I’m still hands-on with projects. I will visit the site to ensure the quality is consistent. The project needs to have progressed for us to have payment, so it is essential to have smooth-sailing, consistent and reliable gain. Project management is challenging but also fulfilling as many elements are involved, from cash flow to public works utilities. We must manage all these parties efficiently.

Most-admired business leader? Why?

I cannot single out a particular person. Still, I’ve met many business people throughout the years, and those who impressed me most are those who are knowledgeable and passionate about their field and work.

They are not stingy in sharing their knowledge, ideas and opinions. I think such qualities make them great business leaders because only through these kinds of conversations with them I can generate inspiration, find solutions to problems and expand my capabilities. The learning never truly ends.

How do you stay abreast of issues affecting your industry?

We stay up-to-date with the current issues in our industry by catching up with suppliers and contractors to understand their current challenges while also being on a constant lookout for new technologies.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve faced? What did you learn from it?

One of the more common challenges we face is completing the project within the given time-frame. We are given the task, thus we have the responsibility to make it sound. There are hiccups along the way, from workers and building materials to technologies and processes.

After all, we learn from finding solutions. When people trust us, we must repay the trust with our good quality delivery. As a pioneering company in Sabah, I have learned to be patient and determined to solve the problems that arise.

What man-made innovation confounds you? Why?

I think technology in all types of industries, such as concrete slab filters and road paver machines, interests me. If not for the great innovators, we would still be living like troglodytes with slow to no progress at all. As for the advancement of technology in the construction industry, specialised equipment such as concrete slab lifters, road paver machines, excavators, cranes, and loaders make it easier for us to complete projects efficiently.

In the near future, these road constructing machines might be able to replace the workforce by using artificial intelligence with just a push of a button. That confounds me; I am always ready to adapt and adopt new technologies for our advantage, convenience and progress.

Malaysia’s greatest brand.

Sabah. The state is blessed with abundant natural resources and its strategic location, which has become an affinity among Chinese, Taiwanese, Korean, Japanese and Filipino travellers who can fly directly to Sabah. We have great outdoor activities, from scenic hiking routes to peerless diving spots.

Over the years, the Sabah state government has been trying to build infrastructures and provide its people with a liveable place. There are also various initiatives to conserve the culture and traditions of the native communities, thus effectively maintaining Sabah’s diverse cultural identity. It is truly the jewel of Borneo.

A must-read for every business owner/manager is ...

A Mandarin book titled You Yi Zhong Jing Jie Jiao She De (A State Called Willingness). It is a book that taught me to live and let live.

There is a quote that I like in this book: “When you hold your hands tightly, there is nothing in them; when you open your hands, the world is in your hands.”

There are times in life when we need to know when to let go, so the real wisdom lies in giving and taking.

If you grasp such an attitude, you will have learned how to deal with people and mastered the key to opening the door to success in life.

What are the top three factors you would attribute your success to?

One: Be humble and embrace humility. Never stop learning in life.

Two: Harmony – treat everyone equally.

Three: Calmness – as everything starts with yourself, we need to have the patience and mindfulness to see through everything in life.

Harmony should exist among everything under the sky. Everyone in society, from families to colleagues, must work together in coherence and unity to have meaningful progress.

Patience is also a key trait to have to be successful. Being mindful and having the patience to keep calm and progress is important to me.

There’s no need to exceed your capabilities if it does not contribute to greatness.