Titijaya launches Seiring Residensi serviced apartments

PETALING JAYA: Titijaya Land Bhd has launched serviced apartments named Seiring Residensi in its Damaisuria township project located in Bukit Subang, Shah Alam.

The serviced apartments, which is Phase One of Damaisuria, comprises four towers with units sized from 668 sq ft to 972 sq ft, with up to four bedrooms.

The first tower (Tower A), which was released last Saturday, offers 370 units featuring modern and practical layouts, with spaces designed to cater to the urban vibrant lifestyles of Subang denizens.

“Thoughtful design and inventive ideas are behind every part of Seiring Residensi. It was designed for every home owner, from singles to families. With the convenience of all education, services, retail and entertainment facilities located nearby, the development ensures that all needs are covered, ensuring the best for the future generations,” said Titijaya executive director Charmaine Lim Puay Fung.

Damaisuria is a new integrated township being developed in four phases by Titijaya with a gross development value (GDV) of RM1.59 billion. Seiring Residensi has a GDV of RM677 million while Tower A of Seiring Residensi has a GDV of RM168 million.

Nestled in the border of Kota Damansara and Subang, Damaisuria is a freehold development offering exclusive yet affordable family living set amid greeneries and complemented by various facilities.

It is accessible via the NKVE, GCE and North-South Central Link, while the proposed DASH (Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Expressway) will form a direct link to Kota Damansara which is 5.2km.