PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has deployed its 5G base stations at two Covid-19 quarantine centres, namely, Malaysia Agro Exposition Park (MAEPS) in Serdang and Institut Latihan Kementerian Kesihatan Malaysia in Sungai Buloh, for frontliners, medical teams and patients to enjoy mobile broadband services over 5G connectivity.

It said both quarantine centres have been allocated 50 compli-mentary units of fixed wireless access (FWA) terminals that deliver up to 500Mbps wifi connectivity to users free of charge.

The telco said this corporate responsibility initiative is an extension of its recent 5G demonstration project in Langkawi and Subang Jaya which utilises a similar 5G core network setup.

TM group CEO Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin said with the 5G connectivity, frontliners and medical teams will be able to stay productive in their operations, while patients will be able to stay connected with their families and loved ones during their stay at the quarantine facilities.

“We will continue to explore more ways on how we can help to cushion the impact of this pandemic to the economy and to our customers, employees, front liners and to those in need; as well as to ensure our services continue without interruption,” Noor Kamarul said in a press release.

Noor Kamarul also said the deployment proved the group’s capability in providing innovative digital services and solutions and adapting its offerings to help customers as required, particularly during this challenging period.

In addition, the telco said it will continue to lay the foundation for Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0) and rolling out 5G nationwide – serving a more digital society and lifestyle, digital businesses and industry verticals, as well as digital government, towards improving the quality of lives of the people.

Mardi Corp Sdn Bhd, CEO Zaidi Shahrim said he was confident that the enhanced 5G connectivity will further improve the medical service delivery, which fully supports the government’s various efforts in keeping Covid-19 at bay.

TM said it will continually monitor the ongoing situation for developments and adapt its services to help stakeholders whenever needed.