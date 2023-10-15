TM to collaborate with Govt to enable digital aspiration

PETALING JAYA: TM lauds the Government for its forward-looking vision to drive Malaysia’s economic reform and empower the rakyat.

We will continue to closely collaborate with the Government in enabling the country’s digital aspirations, delivering seamless connectivity and

human-centred technologies that are accessible to all Malaysians, said Group CEO Amar Huzaimi Md Deris

In support of the New Industrial Master Plan 2030, he added TM continues to pioneer industry growth and revolutionise the nation’s innovation ecosystem, enabling the creation of more high-growth highvalue industries.

“We also remain focused on growing Malaysia’s overall connectivity and digital ecosystem, harnessing 5G capabilities to help public and private organisations improve efficiency, customer experiences and drive higher demand,” he said.

He added TM is committed to enhancing inclusivity, accessibility, and affordability of 5G and high-speed Internet services for all segments of the community, ensuring that these technologies benefit the rakyat. This includes empowering the next generation of Malaysia’s digital workforce through the integration of digital skills and technologies into their learning experiences, nurturing their capabilities, and sparking their interest.

Reinforcing the importance of Malaysia’s micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in the

nation’s economy, Amar Huzaimi said they commend the Government’s efforts to strengthen the competitiveness of this key sector through various financial assistance and digitalisation.

TM serves almost 400,000 MSMEs nationwide through affordable connectivity, customised business solutions, and professional empowerment to help them thrive in the digital economy.

Mirroring the comprehensive and inclusive vision of Budget 2024, Amar Huzaimi said TM will continue to strengthen their core services and network infrastructure to power Malaysia as a digital nation and elevate the country to become a trusted digital hub for the Asean region.