TMC Life Sciences: Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara expansion to be completed in Q1 2021

PETALING JAYA: TMC Life Sciences Bhd’s Thomson Hospital Kota Damansara (THKD) expansion is expected to be completed in first-quarter 2021 (Q1’21) following delays attributed to the implementation of the movement control order (MCO) to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. Operations are expected to commence in Q3’21.

According to a press release, the group’s profit after tax (PAT) has fallen 43% to RM13.3 million in the first 10 months of the year, compared to RM23.3 million reported in the corresponding period of the previous year driven by lower revenue, higher staff costs, lower interest income and higher depreciation as THKD expansion picks up the pace.

Revenue for the period stood at RM153.4 million, a 3% decrease from RM158.2 million reported previously.

Upon completion, THKD will have total gross floor area of 847,430 square feet, 600 beds, 10 operating theatres, 154 outpatient clinics, 11 delivery suites, 2 catheterisation labs, a cancer & radiotherapy centre, nuclear medicine centre and an additional 1,100 car park bays.

In addition, TMC revealed that the Thomson Iskandar Medical Hub’s piling work has been completed and work is currently ongoing to upgrade the sewage treatment plant and pumping station.

For its traditional Chinese medicine facility Thomson TCM, it expanded its business to focus mainly on women’s health and wellness, fertility and also children.

At the same time, in the wake of the pandemic the group’s pharmacy business has introduced several services for the convenience of its clientele including telephone consultations and orders, home delivery and drive through self-collection and corporate bulk orders of essentials such as gloves, masks and sanitisers.