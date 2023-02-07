TNB opens registration for Energy Transition Conference

KUALA LUMPUR: Registration is opened for Tenaga Nasional Bhd’s (TNB) Energy Transition Conference at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre on Aug 28 and 29.

In a statement today, the utility company said there will be brainstorming sessions and in-depth discussions on borderless policies, technologies, and capabilities needed for a regional energy transition.

“The conference is in line with TNB’s effort to drive the Energy Transition agenda in Malaysia and extend it across the Asia Pacific by featuring sustainable customer-centric solutions, energy regulatory policies, and transition technologies towards a greener energy ecosystem,” it said.

TNB has outlined its commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 by accelerating its energy transition drive to include enhancing the value of the power generation business, expanding the renewable energy (RE) market, strengthening the national power grid, and developing the electric vehicle (EV) ecosystem.

The conference will showcase the international community’s demand to seek a better quality of life via sustainable energy, transportation, and urban development, given that two-thirds of the world’s population is expected to live in urban areas by 2050.

Local leaders, international experts, industry players, policymakers, and communities will come together to formulate solutions and strategies, stimulate changes to accelerate an effective energy transition.

Visit https://the-etconference.com/ to register for the conference. - Bernama