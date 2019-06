TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened lower on Monday weighed down by the US-China trade row ahead of this week’s G20 summit and amid concerns over an escalation in US-Iran tensions.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was down 0.27% or 57.89 points at 21,200.75 in early trade, while the broader Topix index dropped 0.22% or 3.45 points to 1,542.45. — Bernama