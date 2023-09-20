Tony Fernandes open to having Santan becoming MAS’ in-flight catering partner

PETALING JAYA: Capital A CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes has expressed his openness to work alongside Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) to provide in-flight meals on board Malaysia Airlines Bhd through carrier AirAsia’s caterer, Santan.

He said Capital A would also consider a joint venture with MAG to purchase the 70 per cent stake MAG does not own in Brahim’s Food Services Sdn Bhd (BFS), reported NST’s Business Times today (Sept 20).

“It’s a good idea to (do a) joint venture to purchase the 70 per cent stake but no one has called us for that. I would consider a joint venture with MAG. Why not? If they want to.

“If AirAsia and Malaysia Airlines work together, we could do so much business together. That kitchen can go to Thailand, it can go everywhere,“ Fernandes said in an interview.

While expressing interest, the Capital A boss said it depends on the price of the stake.

Fernandes had previously expressed Capital A’ interest to work with the national carrier through Santan even before the partnership between Malaysia Airlines and BFS ended.

“We have made it known to Malaysia Airlines that we could provide them food a long time ago,“ he was quoted as saying.

Moreover, Fernandes disagreed that BFS is a monopoly in the airline catering market, stating there are other in-flight meal caterers such as Santan and Pos Aviation Sdn Bhd.

BFS is the airline catering unit of Brahim’s Holdings Bhd and their 26-year partnership with MAS ended on Aug 31.