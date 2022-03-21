Touch ‘n Go eWallet, Dotlines to offer migrants digital solution

PETALING JAYA: Touch ‘n Go eWallet is collaborating with consumer and business solution group Dotlines to provide digital solutions for migrants in Malaysia.

The Singapore-based Dotlines has developed many applications that include the Sohoj app, enabling the migrant community to stay connected, transfer top-ups, buy goods and services for self and families back home, and transact securely via its retail partners. The features will be made available within Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

The services are available for countries such as Bangladesh, Indonesia, Myanmar, Nepal, India, Pakistan, Myanmar, the Philippines, and Vietnam.

TNG Digital Sdn Bhd chief commercial officer Danny Chua said there is a significant number of Touch ‘n Go eWallet users from the migrant community now.

“With the surge in demand for cashless and contactless payments, we see this as an opportunity to further include them as part of the cashless society in Malaysia. We will introduce more and more curated services to our migrant friends in the coming months,” he said in the statement.

The e-wallet provider said Covid-19 has caused a surge in demand for cashless and contactless payments and more SME merchants are coming forward, particularly those who are serving the migrants segment to sign up as a merchant on Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

Dotlines chief commercial officer & head of Southeast Asia Tareq Udden said Sohoj has helped millions of blue-collar Bangladeshi, Nepalese and Indonesian individuals to enjoy a better digital life and stay connected to their families back home.

“We patiently built a network of 12,000 touchpoints across Malaysia to facilitate the life of these migrant workers in an assisted manner. Touch ‘n Go is a strong impact brand in Malaysia, and with this collaboration, we will make the lives of the migrant workers even better,” Tareq said.