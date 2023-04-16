Touch ‘n Go eWallet users can now go cashless in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR: Touch ‘n Go eWallet users from Malaysia can now make cashless payments at more participating merchants in Singapore.

Since 2022, Touch ‘n Go eWallet users have been able to make payments for products and services at any Alipay+ merchants across Singapore.

With the recently announced enablement via the DuitNow-NETS cross-border partnership, Touch ‘n Go eWallet users can now scan and pay at any merchant displaying NETS QR via NETS payment terminals or SGQR, which include popular local coffee shops and hawkers that do not accept cards.

The merchant network in Singapore accepting Touch ‘n Go eWallet has now grown to more than 130,000 touchpoints, the widest cross-border payment coverage for a Malaysian eWallet in Singapore.

They will be able to conveniently transact in their own local currency with live foreign exchange rates, displayed in the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app before making a payment.

TNG Digital Sdn Bhd CEO Alan Ni said, “This new seamless and secure transaction feature further expands our eWallet ecosystem. As a company that emphasises addressing customers’ needs, we are excited that this feature broadens cashless payment acceptance for our users. Today, Malaysians travelling to Singapore can have peace of mind as they enjoy the convenience of making cashless payments, knowing the foreign exchange rate upfront, and tracking their expenses instantly

“The same convenient features are also extended to users with the Touch ‘n Go Visa card, the first numberless card in Malaysia. With this card acting as a complementary payment channel to the eWallet, users will be able to make payments even at merchants that only accept cards”, Ni added.

“We are also excited to welcome visitors from Singapore to Malaysia to enjoy the seamless convenience of using their respective eWallets to make payments at more than 1.5 million merchant touchpoints nationwide by scanning the DuitNow QR code. This cross-border payment feature will not only help to support the tourism industry but also increase economic activity among the small and medium-sized retail businesses supported by Touch ‘n Go eWallet.”