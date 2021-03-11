Tourist arrivals into Malaysia in 2020 down 83% on-year

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia registered 4.33 million international tourist arrivals in 2020, down 83.4% from 26.1 million in 2019, but the country is not alone in registering negative growth in the number of tourist arrivals.

According to the World Tourism Organisation, Asia and the Pacific recorded an 84% decrease in arrivals. Malaysia’s neighbouring Asean countries also saw a significant decline in the number of tourists, including Thailand (-83.2%), Singapore (-85.7%), Vietnam (-78.7%), and Indonesia (-75%), according to the data from the Pacific Asia Travel Association and National Tourism Organisation.

Malaysia’s tourist receipts plunged by 85.3% from RM86.14 billion in 2019 to RM12.69 billion in 2020, with the average per capita expenditure recorded at RM2,928, a decline of 11.3% from RM3,300 in 2019, revealed Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board (Tourism Malaysia).

Negative growth had been observed for tourists from every market, namely short-haul market (-83.5%), medium-haul market (-84.7%), and long-haul market (-79.7%). The massive drop in international tourist arrivals is attributed to the closure of Malaysian borders since March 18, 2020 due to the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Asean countries or the short-haul market remained as Malaysia’s top contributor with a 68.1% share of tourist arrivals, followed by the medium-haul market with a domination of 20.1% share, which includes East Asia & South Asia. The long-haul market share was 11.8% from West Asia, Middle East, America, Oceania, Europe and Africa.

The top 10 international tourist arrivals to Malaysia were from Singapore (1.55 million), Indonesia (711,723), China (405,149), Thailand (394,413), India (155,883), Brunei (136,020), South Korea (119,750), Japan (74,383), Australia (72,680), and Vietnam (64,184).

In terms of overall tourist expenditure, the top five contributors came from Singapore, Indonesia, China, India and Thailand.