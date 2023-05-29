Tuju Setia Bhd’s net profit doubles to RM0.9 million for Q1’23

PETALING JAYA: Construction services company Tuju Setia Bhd’s net profit doubles to RM0.9 million for its first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q1’23), compared with RM0.4 million in its corresponding quarter last year, driven by expedited works for ongoing projects and commencement of new projects.

Revenue rose 75.2% to RM149.3 million from RM85.2 million for the same quarter last year, mainly due to higher billing recognition from on-going projects and commencement of new projects namely Jernih Residence in Kajang, Selangor and Emerald 9 (Phase 2) in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur.

Managing director Wee Eng Kong said that with the prices of building materials now less volatile, especially for steel related materials, the group hopes to achieve a better recovery on earnings for the current financial year ending Dec 31, 2023. It is also scheduled to complete several on-going projects this year.