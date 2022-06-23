Tuju Setia tendering for RM2.8b worth of projects

PETALING JAYA: Construction services company Tuju Setia Bhd is tendering for RM2.8 billion worth of projects to build high-rise and industrial buildings, as well as hospitals and healthcare facilities.

Despite the higher prices of building materials such as steel and concrete, Tuju Setia managing director Wee Eng Kong said there were still active tenders for essential buildings such as residential, hospitals and healthcare facilities.

“Our expertise is in constructing high-rises especially in the range of affordable to premium residential and commercial buildings that are located in areas to fulfil strong demand. Our last two recent wins from Sunway reflect this demand,” Wee said in a statement today after its AGM.

Tuju Setia’s RM1.5 billion current order book includes the recent wins of RM257.0 million Jernih Residence (Kajang) secured on June 20, 2022 and the RM311.7 million Sunway d’hill Residence (Petaling Jaya) won on Dec 30, 2021.

Other ongoing projects are Mutiara Central Office Suites (Cheras), Riana Dutamas - Phase 2 (Segambut), Lakefront Condominiums at Emerald Hills (Cheras), TUAI Residence (Setia Alam), The Pulse Residence (Puchong), 121 Residence (Petaling Jaya), One Equine (Seri Kembangan), and the Kajang Women and Children Hospital.