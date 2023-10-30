UMW Group registered 38,223 vehicles in September 2023, 13% higher than September 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: The UMW Group’s strong automotive sales momentum continued in September 2023 with the registration of 38,223 vehicles as both UMW Toyota Motor (“UMWT”) and UMW’s associate company, Perodua continue to deliver their outstanding orders. Accordingly, year-to-date September 2023, the Group’s automotive sales increased by 16% to 309,738 units from the 267,226 units registered in the same period of 2022.

UMWT registered 9,228 units in September 2023, close to the 9,233 units delivered in September 2022. Year-to-date September 2023, UMWT registered 76,511 units, recording an 8% growth compared with the 70,872 units registered in the corresponding period of 2022. Accordingly, UMWT achieved market share of 13.4% for YTD September 2023. To refresh its model line-up, UMWT introduced the improved Toyota Yaris on 18 September 2023. The improved model now features styling enhancements, new technology and a refreshed interior ambience. It includes a sporty new front and rear skirting, as well as an optional 2-tone paint finish with a striking black roof. The locally assembled popular B-segment hatchback is offered in two variants and is priced from RM88,000 to RM91,600.

Perodua registered 28,995 units in September 2023, 18% higher compared with the 24,626 units delivered in September 2022, as it continues to ramp up production supported by the improving supply chain. Year-to-date September 2023, Perodua’s sales surged to 233,227 units, 19% higher than the 196,354 units delivered in the same period of 2022. Accordingly, Perodua achieved market share of 40.8% for YTD September 2023. For the first nine months of 2023, Perodua’s top selling models were the Bezza, followed by the Axia and Myvi.

UMW Holdings Berhad’s outgoing President and Group CEO, Dato’ Sri Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said, “We are pleased with the sustained strong sales registered by both UMWT and Perodua in September 2023. Year-to-date, both companies have continued to register higher sales compared with the same period of 2022. We are confident that both companies will achieve their sales targets for 2023 based on the outstanding bookings. Automotive sales in the last quarter of the year will also be supported by the attractive year-end promotions. We would like to express our appreciation to our customers for their support and loyalty.” - Bernama.