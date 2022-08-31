UMW inks deal with Longi to dispose of industrial land for RM305m

KUALA LUMPUR: UMW Holdings Bhd wholly owned subsidiary UMW Development Sdn Bhd yesterday signed a sale and purchase agreement (SPA) for the sale of 140 acres of land at the UMW High Value Manufacturing Park (UMW HVM Park) in Serendah to Longi (Kuching) Sdn Bhd for RM304.92 million.

The green-rated UMW HVM Park is both a managed and gated & guarded high value manufacturing park equipped with infrastructure and services for manufacturing excellence. The 861-acre site offers a secured and integrated Industry 4.0 infrastructure and technologies. The park also integrates sustainability into its design, embedding environment-friendly and energy-efficient technologies and solutions.

Longi is the world’s largest manufacturer of monocrystalline silicon wafers and is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Longi (Kuching) commenced operations in 2016 and is involved in the manufacture and sale of solar ingots, solar wafers, solar cells and solar modules. It is the largest producer of solar cells in Malaysia. The purchase of land at UMW HVM Park is part of its plan to expand its operations and increase the production volume to cater to its growing demand.

UMW Development group director Eric Chew said at present, about 84% of the Southern Zone has been taken up, with 40 companies committed to set up their manufacturing operations at the park.

“We are also ready to support their automation requirements by working closely with the UMW group to provide the required products, services and solutions,” he said in a statement today.

UMW Holdings president & group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said the addition of Longi exemplifies the growing number of advanced manufacturing companies interested in setting up operations at UMW HVM Park which is also home to UMW Aerospace – Malaysia’s first Tier 1 fan case supplier to Rolls-Royce.