UMW’s March auto sales up 48% from previous month

PETALING JAYA: UMW Group’s automotive sales increased 48% to 35,246 units in March 2022 from 23,853 units sold in February, as both UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) and UMW’s associate company, Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua), registered higher automotive sales.

UMWT’s sales surged by 32% to 8,487 units in March from 6,432 units registered in the preceding month.

In the first quarter of 2022, UMWT sold 22,447 units, 31% higher than the 17,151 units sold in the corresponding period of 2021. The top-selling models in first-quarter 2022 were Hilux, Vios, Corolla Cross and Yaris.

Meanwhile, Perodua’s sales increased to 26,759 units in March 2022, 54% higher than the 17,421 units in the previous month.

In the first quarter of 2022, Perodua sold 61,624 units, 6% higher than the 57,909 units registered in the same period of 2021. Its top-selling models for the first quarter of the year were the recently facelifted Myvi, followed by the Axia and Bezza. Perodua has achieved 25% of its sales target for the year of 247,800 units.

While the Covid-19 pandemic and component supply issues continue to linger, Perodua is working closely with its suppliers and dealers to minimise the impact on its customers.

UMW Holdings Bhd president and group CEO Datuk Ahmad Fuaad Kenali said both companies are on track to achieve their sales target for the year, and are ramping-up production based on the available capacity to expedite the delivery of vehicles to customers.

“Furthermore, both companies plan to introduce several all-new and facelift models this year to drive sales and achieve their targets,“ he said.