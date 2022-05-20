UN chief urges reintegrating agricultural production of Russia, Ukraine into world markets

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday called for efforts to reintegrate the agricultural production of both Russia and Ukraine into world markets.

“Any meaningful solution to global food insecurity requires reintegrating Ukraine’s agricultural production and the food and fertiliser production of Russia and Belarus into world markets - despite the war,“ the UN chief told a Security Council meeting on conflict and food security.

“We are working to find a package deal that will enable Ukraine to export food, not only by train but through the Black Sea, and will bring Russian food and fertiliser production to world markets, without restrictions,“ said the top UN official, reported Xinhua.

Guterres said that this will require “the goodwill of all countries concerned”.

To meet urgent food security and nutrition needs in Niger, Mali, Chad and Burkina Faso, the secretary-general has announced to release US$30 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

“This brings to almost US$95 million the funding channelled through CERF to the Sahel since the start of the year,“ he said.

Investing in political solutions to end conflicts, prevent new ones, and build sustainable peace is crucial in addressing food insecurity, said the secretary-general.

Furthermore, he called for attention to the interconnected risks of food insecurity, energy, and financing, which “require far greater coordination and leadership”. — Bernama